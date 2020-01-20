A Microsoft Windows 10 update is causing ‘blue screen of death’ crashes, users claim
Friday, 13 March 2020 () Don’t update your Windows 10 PC just yet (Image: Microsoft) A new Windows 10 update is causing mayhem on some people’s computers and causing them to suffer the dreaded ‘blue screen of death’. The software is called KB4540673 and offers various security fixes as well as other small features. But some people claimed it crashed their system. ‘After installing it...
CES is generally for one of two things: companies showing off consumer gadgets that will go on sale later in the year, or far out devices that will attempt to shape how things gets made in the future...