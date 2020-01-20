Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Microsoft > A Microsoft Windows 10 update is causing ‘blue screen of death’ crashes, users claim

A Microsoft Windows 10 update is causing ‘blue screen of death’ crashes, users claim

WorldNews Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
A Microsoft Windows 10 update is causing ‘blue screen of death’ crashes, users claimDon’t update your Windows 10 PC just yet (Image: Microsoft) A new Windows 10 update is causing mayhem on some people’s computers and causing them to suffer the dreaded ‘blue screen of death’. The software is called KB4540673 and offers various security fixes as well as other small features. But some people claimed it crashed their system. ‘After installing it...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

CES 2020: A Windows Switch Clone and Dual Screen Laptops Are Dell's Next Big Concepts | Gizmodo [Video]

CES 2020: A Windows Switch Clone and Dual Screen Laptops Are Dell's Next Big Concepts | Gizmodo

CES is generally for one of two things: companies showing off consumer gadgets that will go on sale later in the year, or far out devices that will attempt to shape how things gets made in the future...

Credit: Gizmodo     Duration: 02:48Published
Scam Making The Rounds Affecting Microsoft Computer Users [Video]

Scam Making The Rounds Affecting Microsoft Computer Users

The Better Business Bureau warns of crooks who might look to trick you into paying for an "expiring Windows license."

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:26Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Windows 10 KB4535996 update is causing sleep problems and degrading performance

When Microsoft released the KB4535996 update for Windows 10, it was supposed to fix problems with search and printing. But, as has become something of a...
betanews

Microsoft releases Windows 10 Insider Build 19582

Microsoft, like many other tech firms, is encouraging its employees to work from home as the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the world....
betanews

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.