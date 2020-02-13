Global  

Glastonbury 2020 lineup: Kendrick Lamar, Taylor Swift and Paul McCartney confirmed headliners

WorldNews Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
Glastonbury 2020 lineup: Kendrick Lamar, Taylor Swift and Paul McCartney confirmed headlinersKendrick Lamar will headline the Friday night of Glastonbury 2020, joining Taylor Swift and Paul McCartney on the lineup of one of the world's most famous festivals. ......
News video: Kendrick Lamar named third Glastonbury headliner

Kendrick Lamar named third Glastonbury headliner 00:40

 Kendrick Lamar will join Paul McCartney and Taylor Swift at Glastonbury if festival bosses can avoid a coronavirus cancellation.

Chart-topping star Lana Del Rey is set to play the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury, Emily Eavis has confirmed.

Glastonbury 2020: Festival cancelled due to coronavirus

Taylor Swift, Paul McCartney and Kendrick Lamar had been due to headline the event in June.
