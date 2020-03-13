Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Trump says he’s likely to be tested after repeat exposure

Trump says he’s likely to be tested after repeat exposure

Seattle Times Saturday, 14 March 2020 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump said Friday he will “most likely” be tested for the novel coronavirus, as questions swirled about why he, his top aides and his family weren’t doing more to protect themselves and others after repeated exposure to COVID-19. Trump has now had multiple direct and indirect contacts with people who […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump 'most likely' will get tested for the coronavirus [Video]Trump 'most likely' will get tested for the coronavirus

U.S. President Donald Trump said he would 'most likely' get tested for the coronavirus, after he was pressed by reporters asking about his contact with a Brazilian official who tested positive for the..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:05Published


Tweets about this

jimmyanurak

Anurak Yampaka RT @BBCNorthAmerica: US President Donald Trump declares a national emergency and says he will "most likely" be tested for coronavirus http… 6 seconds ago

UniqueHondaNena

BebaGargola❤ RT @FOX29philly: #BREAKING WASHINGTON (AP) -- AP source: Second person who was at Mar-a-Lago with President Trump over weekend tests positi… 13 seconds ago

bihahbohri

탑-비-하 RT @AP: BREAKING: President Trump says he will likely get tested for coronavirus after all. Last weekend, Trump was near Brazilian Presiden… 23 seconds ago

bigfun08

Bob RT @Acosta: Trump was being advised by people around him to take Coronavirus test before he ultimately signaled at today’s press conf that… 37 seconds ago

GenoEu

Eugene Peterson Trump says he'll 'most likely' get tested for coronavirus https://t.co/dREFDlot2q via @politico 2 minutes ago

JagranEnglish

Jagran English US President @realDonaldTrump says he will ‘most likely’ get tested for COVID-19, declares national emergency… https://t.co/kWz7Gm0JJX 4 minutes ago

tweatlife

tweatlife RT @Yamiche: President Trump says he will “most likely” be tested for the coronavirus though he says he is not showing any symptoms. He sa… 4 minutes ago

Phillip70856934

Philip Morris RT @ABCPolitics: Pres. Trump says he "most likely" will get tested himself, although he said he had no symptoms: "I think I will do it anyw… 7 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.