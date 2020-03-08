Disney sends ‘Frozen 2’ to streaming for housebound families

Bunny RT @FOXLA: The Walt Disney Co. will release “Frozen 2” on Disney Plus several months early to give families cooped up by the coronavirus a… 3 minutes ago Melissa Griffin RT @FOX4: Disney sends 'Frozen 2' to streaming three months early for housebound families https://t.co/pmCWYT6UcV 11 minutes ago Holly RT @StarTribune: The Walt Disney Co. will release "Frozen 2" on Disney Plus several months early to give families cooped up by the coronavi… 12 minutes ago DIΞG’S RT @KTVU: .@Disney sends #Frozen2 to streaming three months early for housebound families #coronavirus https://t.co/d6HoDoVyQA https://t.co… 36 minutes ago