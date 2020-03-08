Global  

Disney sends ‘Frozen 2’ to streaming for housebound families

Seattle Times Saturday, 14 March 2020 ()
NEW YORK (AP) — The Walt Disney Co. will release “Frozen 2” on Disney Plus several months early to give families cooped up by the coronavirus a welcome distraction — and give its streaming service a boost. Disney announced Friday that “Frozen 2” will begin streaming on Disney Plus Sunday, three months earlier than expected. […]
News video: Disney To Shut California Parks

Disney To Shut California Parks 00:33

 Walt Disney is a family favorite, many families save for years to visit Disneyland or Disney World. Unfortunately, there is bad news for anyone who was planning to visit anytime soon. Disneyland and California Adventure theme parks in Anaheim, California, will be closing. The closure starts on...

Disney World Closes Over Coronavirus Threat [Video]Disney World Closes Over Coronavirus Threat

Disney World Closes Over Coronavirus Threat The Walt Disney Company announced the closure on Friday. Disney Statement, via CNN Disney Statement, via CNN Disney Statement, via CNN Disney World and..

Walt Disney To Shutter Disney Theme Parks In Florida And California Amid Coronavirus Outbreak [Video]Walt Disney To Shutter Disney Theme Parks In Florida And California Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

The Walt Disney Co. has announced it will close its theme parks in California and Florida and its resort in Paris. The decision is in response to the deadly coronavirus pandemic that is ripping across..

Disney sends 'Frozen 2' to streaming for housebound families

