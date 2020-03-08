Disney sends ‘Frozen 2’ to streaming for housebound families
Saturday, 14 March 2020 () NEW YORK (AP) — The Walt Disney Co. will release “Frozen 2” on Disney Plus several months early to give families cooped up by the coronavirus a welcome distraction — and give its streaming service a boost. Disney announced Friday that “Frozen 2” will begin streaming on Disney Plus Sunday, three months earlier than expected. […]
Walt Disney is a family favorite, many families save for years to visit Disneyland or Disney World. Unfortunately, there is bad news for anyone who was planning to visit anytime soon. Disneyland and California Adventure theme parks in Anaheim, California, will be closing. The closure starts on...
The Walt Disney Co. has announced it will close its theme parks in California and Florida and its resort in Paris. The decision is in response to the deadly coronavirus pandemic that is ripping across..
NEW YORK (AP) — The Walt Disney Co. will release “Frozen 2” on Disney Plus several months early to give families cooped up by the coronavirus a welcome... SeattlePI.com Also reported by •TechCrunch •The Next Web