Canadian Parliament rushes through ratification of USMCA trade pact Saturday, 14 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

The Canadian Parliament rushed through ratification of the new U.S.-Mexico-Canada (USMCA) trade pact on Friday before taking a three-week break to help stop the spread of the coronavirus , a top government official said. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this