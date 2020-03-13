Global  

New Zealand cancels mosque shooting memorial over virus fear

Sydney Morning Herald Saturday, 14 March 2020 ()
Thousands of people were expected to attend the Sunday service in Christchurch to mark the anniversary of the March 15 shooting.
Flowers and messages of support adorn NZ mosque for shooting anniversary [Video]Flowers and messages of support adorn NZ mosque for shooting anniversary

Hundreds of people gathered in Christchurch, New Zealand on Friday (March 13) to honor the 51 lives lost in the attack on two mosques in the city last year. Gloria Tso reports.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:53Published


New Zealand cancels mosque shooting memorial over virus fear

CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand (AP) — A national memorial in New Zealand to commemorate the 51 people who were killed when a gunman attacked two mosques one year...
SeattlePI.com

New Zealand memorial for mosque shooting canceled

CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand (AP) — A national memorial in New Zealand to commemorate the 51 people who were killed when a gunman attacked two mosques one year...
Seattle Times

