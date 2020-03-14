Govt raises excise duty on petrol, diesel by ₹3 per litre



Recent related news from verified sources Govt hikes excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 3 per litre Excise duty on petrol and diesel was on Saturday hiked by Rs 3 per litre as the government looked to mop up gains arising from fall in international oil prices.

Zee News 6 hours ago



Excise duty on petrol and diesel hiked by Rs 3 per litre amid declining global crude oil prices India's measure to mopping up additional money from the fall in international crude oil prices, as the country battles weak revenues.

DNA 4 hours ago



