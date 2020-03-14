Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Govt raises excise duty on petrol, diesel by ₹3 per litre

Govt raises excise duty on petrol, diesel by ₹3 per litre

Hindu Saturday, 14 March 2020 ()
Centre looks to mop up gains arising from fall in international oil prices.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Oneindia - Published < > Embed
News video: Coronavirus: 2 dead in India, cases rise to 83, 10 recover| Oneindia News

Coronavirus: 2 dead in India, cases rise to 83, 10 recover| Oneindia News 03:23

 Govt raises excise duty on petrol-diesel by Rs 3/litre; 68-year-old woman is second death due to Coronavirus in India; More shutdowns in states across India in measure to implement social distancing; WHO director general advises comprehensive approach; National Emergency declared in US, Trump may get...

Recent related news from verified sources

Govt hikes excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 3 per litre

Excise duty on petrol and diesel was on Saturday hiked by Rs 3 per litre as the government looked to mop up gains arising from fall in international oil prices.
Zee News

Excise duty on petrol and diesel hiked by Rs 3 per litre amid declining global crude oil prices

India's measure to mopping up additional money from the fall in international crude oil prices, as the country battles weak revenues.
DNA

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.