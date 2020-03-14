Global  

Canadian and Italian Hostages Are Said to Be Freed in Mali After 15 Months

NYTimes.com Saturday, 14 March 2020 ()
Edith Blais and Luca Tacchetto went missing in December 2018, in an area known to be an Islamic State stronghold.
Two Western hostages kidnapped in Burkina Faso have been freed, U.N. says

A Canadian woman and an Italian man kidnapped in Burkina Faso 15 months ago have been freed and appear to be in good health, the United Nations' peacekeeping...
Reuters India

Que. woman abducted 15 months ago released in Mali: reports

A Canadian woman and her Italian travelling companion who were suspected to have been abducted in West Africa 15 months ago have reportedly been released in the...
CP24

