Trump encountered second person who later tested positive for coronavirus - White House physician

Reuters Saturday, 14 March 2020 ()
U.S. President Donald Trump encountered a second individual last weekend who later tested positive for coronavirus, but the president did not require testing for the virus or quarantining, the White House physician said on Friday.
Trump Met With Brazilian Official Who Has Tested Positive for Coronavirus

Trump Met With Brazilian Official Who Has Tested Positive for Coronavirus 01:04

 Trump Met With Brazilian Official Who Has Tested Positive for Coronavirus Brazilian communications chief Fábio Wajngarten visited with President Donald Trump on Saturday at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in West Palm Beach. Brazil's government confirmed that Wajngarten has tested positive for the...

President Trump declares national emergency over coronavirus

Watch President Trump's full news conference from the White House.

U.S. House to pass coronavirus aid bill -Pelosi

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Friday that the Democratic-controlled chamber would pass a coronavirus economic aid package, which would provide free coronavirus testing and two weeks of paid..

BREAKING: White House Physician Claims Trump's Exposure to Coronavirus Constitutes 'LOW Risk,' No Testing, Quarantine Necessary

BREAKING: White House physician releases statement that Trump has 'LOW Risk' of coronavirus, and no quarantine is necessary despite exposure to two infected...
Mediaite

Trump has not been tested for coronavirus - White House

U.S. President Donald Trump has not been tested for the coronavirus, the White House said on Monday, though at least two lawmakers with whom he has recently come...
Reuters

