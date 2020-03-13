Global  

House passes aid bill after Trump declares virus emergency

Seattle Times Saturday, 14 March 2020 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — The House approved legislation early Saturday to provide direct relief to Americans suffering physically, financially and emotionally from the coronavirus pandemic. President Donald Trump on Friday declared the outbreak a national emergency, freeing up money and resources to fight it, then threw his support behind the congressional aid package. From the Rose […]
News video: Trump Declares National Emergency

Trump Declares National Emergency 01:40

 President Donald Trump declares a national emergency in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Trump Declares National Emergency Over Coronavirus Pandemic, House Dems Announces Bill To Aid Americans [Video]Trump Declares National Emergency Over Coronavirus Pandemic, House Dems Announces Bill To Aid Americans

On the day President Donald Trump issued a national emergency over the growing coronavirus pandemic, House Democrats announced an agreement with the administration to provide financial relief to..

Donald Trump Declares National Emergency to Combat Coronavirus [Video]Donald Trump Declares National Emergency to Combat Coronavirus

Donald Trump Declares National Emergency to Combat Coronavirus President Donald Trump has officially declared a national emergency in the United States due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The move is..

Coronavirus latest: US house passes virus aid bill

The US House of Representatives has approved an aid package that provides free medical testing and paid leave for people struggling with the coronavirus. The...
Deutsche Welle Also reported by •SeattlePI.comReutersSeattle TimesWorldNews

As coronavirus chaos spreads globally, Trump declares U.S. emergency

President Donald Trump declared a U.S. national emergency over the quickly spreading coronavirus on Friday, opening the door to more government aid to combat a...
Reuters India

