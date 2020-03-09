Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > New Zealand > New Zealand, Australia tighten lockdown to combat coronavirus

New Zealand, Australia tighten lockdown to combat coronavirus

Reuters Saturday, 14 March 2020 ()
New Zealand on Saturday announced the world's tightest border controls to combat the spread of coronavirus, requiring all incoming travellers, including its own citizens, to self-isolate for two weeks starting midnight Sunday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: New Zealand PM announces stringent measures to curb coronavirus

New Zealand PM announces stringent measures to curb coronavirus 01:57

 New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announces what she says will be some of the toughest border restrictions in the world, in an attempt to stunt the spread of the new coronavirus. From Monday, all incoming passengers, including New Zealand citizens, will be required to isolate themselves for...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Market trader shows how to turn Union Jack buntin into coronavirus face masks [Video]

Market trader shows how to turn Union Jack buntin into coronavirus face masks

A market trader has shown British spirit by showing how to turn Union Jack bunting - into corona face masks. Mike Watts, 68, runs souvenir and gift shop A Nice Little Shop, in the Guildhall Markets in..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:48Published
Coronavirus Update: Tom Hanks, Wife Rita Wilson Test Positive [Video]

Coronavirus Update: Tom Hanks, Wife Rita Wilson Test Positive

Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson say they have tested positive for coronavirus infections in a tweet posted Wednesday night. CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:21Published

Recent related news from verified sources

New Zealand edges Australia for Canada Sevens title

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — New Zealand scored while Australia was reduced to five men Sunday to secure a 17-14 comeback win in the final of the Canada...
Seattle Times Also reported by •Reuters IndiaBBC NewsNew Zealand Herald

'Unprecedented': Codes in crisis after New Zealand travel lockdown

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced restrictions that require anyone arriving in the country, as of midnight on Sunday, to self-isolate for...
The Age Also reported by •New Zealand Herald

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.