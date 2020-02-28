Stay home, save lives: How Canada could avoid the worst of COVID-19 Saturday, 14 March 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

The flurry of cancellations and closures is evidence that Canadians are using the lessons learned in other countries to get ahead of COVID-19 and slow the spread. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources 6 Ways to Prepare for the Coronavirus Outbreak



6 Ways to Prepare for the Coronavirus Outbreak With the CDC’s recent warning that COVID-19 will likely make its way into the United States, it’s important now more than ever to be prepared. Here.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:34 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this