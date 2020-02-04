Global  

Apple shuts all stores outside China on coronavirus fears

FT.com Saturday, 14 March 2020 ()
Tim Cook made the decision after noting Beijing’s efforts to contain the outbreak
News video: Apple Re-Opens For Business in China

Apple Re-Opens For Business in China 01:58

 As much of the world shuts down amid the coronavirus pandemic, Apple is re-opening all of its retail stores in China - a small sign of a return to normalcy.

Coronavirus: Apple shuts all stores outside of China

Apple has shut every Apple stores outside of China as coronavirus spreads.
Independent

Apple reopens stores in China after coronavirus closure


TechRadar


vidyabox1

vidyabox Apple Shuts All Stores Outside China Till March 27 “To Minimize Risk” Of Coronavirus https://t.co/xzcGvMn6U6 https://t.co/1Xi38LlGRm 1 minute ago

TechKashif

Tech kashif Apple Shuts All Stores Outside China Till March 27 “To Minimize Risk” Of Coronavirus https://t.co/bXUfTpt67Y https://t.co/b3tR3C61El 4 minutes ago

dpa_intl

dpa news agency Apple shuts all stores outside of China on coronavirus fears https://t.co/FlM7dEIHaJ 6 minutes ago

news8_plus

News8Plus Apple shuts down all stores outside Greater China till March 27 to reduce rise of coronavirus spread… https://t.co/hS6p2yhey9 7 minutes ago

noahcameron21

Noah Cameron Coronavirus live updates: Jakarta closes all schools, Apple shuts stores outside… https://t.co/cb7lY9Gym3 8 minutes ago

thenewsminute

The News Minute Coronavirus pandemic: Apple shuts all stores outside China till March 27 https://t.co/x53FYoUk4w 8 minutes ago

newsgang2

news gang Apple Shuts All Stores Outside China Till March 27 “To Minimize Risk” Of Coronavirus https://t.co/AZPU2hSQUo https://t.co/LK58xEoHZw 8 minutes ago

KumaSinghai

Rajendra Kuma Singhai RT @indiatvnews: Apple shuts down all stores outside Greater China till March 27 to reduce rise of coronavirus spread | via @indiatvnews #… 9 minutes ago

