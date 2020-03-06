Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Why is Steven Soderbergh’s 2011 movie ‘Contagion’ suddenly viral? It predicted the coronavirus

Why is Steven Soderbergh’s 2011 movie ‘Contagion’ suddenly viral? It predicted the coronavirus

Hindu Saturday, 14 March 2020 ()
The movie, which starred actors like Gwyneth Paltrow, Matt Damon, Jude Law and Kate Winslet, offered surprisingly well-researched insight into pandemic procedurals and worst-case scenarios
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Teaser Trailer - Published < > Embed
News video: Contagion Movie (2011) - Marion Cotillard, Matt Damon, Laurence Fishburne, Jude Law, Gwyneth Paltrow

Contagion Movie (2011) - Marion Cotillard, Matt Damon, Laurence Fishburne, Jude Law, Gwyneth Paltrow 02:29

 Contagion Movie Trailer (2011) - Plot synopsis: Healthcare professionals, government officials and everyday people find themselves in the midst of a worldwide epidemic as the CDC works to find a cure. Director: Steven Soderbergh Writer: Scott Z. Burns Stars: Marion Cotillard, Matt Damon, Laurence...

Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus has made 2011 movie, 'Contagion,' a hot rental on Amazon Prime, iTunes

Made in 2011 by director Steven Soderbergh with an all-star cast, 'Contagion' is scary but packs a vital message about importance of precautions.
USATODAY.com

The 2011 pandemic movie 'Contagion' is surging in rentals and piracy due to the coronavirus and has hit the No. 7 spot on iTunes

The 2011 pandemic movie 'Contagion' is surging in rentals and piracy due to the coronavirus and has hit the No. 7 spot on iTunes· The 2011 movie "Contagion," about a pandemic, is increasing in popularity due to the coronavirus, which has spread to at least 88 countries and killed more...
Business Insider

You Might Like


Tweets about this

glory_chanteuse

Glory Masetlane RT @RollingStone: How Steven Soderbergh's pandemic procedural 'Contagion' suddenly became the most urgent movie of 2020 https://t.co/S5cSHW… 3 minutes ago

dreamideaz

Dilip Sahani Why is Steven Soderbergh’s 2011 movie ‘Contagion’ suddenly viral? It predicted the coronavirus https://t.co/IDYYAmHGJg 18 minutes ago

NomadicZak

Zak "Some of us have turned to the 2011 movie by Steven Soderbergh to see just how bad things can get." Indeed, when Co… https://t.co/6KJdWACpSk 1 hour ago

niravstoons

Nirav Kanodra RT @nebuer42: If you’re cooped at home, and want to know more about pandemics, here are 3 easy options: Steven Soderbergh’s Contagion, the… 1 hour ago

nebuer42

Reuben Abraham If you’re cooped at home, and want to know more about pandemics, here are 3 easy options: Steven Soderbergh’s Conta… https://t.co/4YLdsvzfda 1 hour ago

CAPaccounting

Family Unity RT @ksorbs: Nobody is saying that COVID-19 doesn't pose a hazard and common sense precautions shouldn't be taken, especially with the elder… 2 hours ago

Raveman2323

Caramel RT @dripponi: Rewatching the brilliant Steven Soderbergh movie "CONTAGION" in light of recent events around the world. If you're into havin… 2 hours ago

chardday

Richard Day I’m sorry, I will not give Steven Soderbergh credit for “Contagion” seeming good now. It’s a meh movie that caught a break 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.