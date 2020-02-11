Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Iraq officials: Rocket attack hits base housing US troops

Iraq officials: Rocket attack hits base housing US troops

Seattle Times Saturday, 14 March 2020 ()
BAGHDAD (AP) — A barrage of rockets hit a base housing U.S. and other coalition troops north of Baghdad, Iraqi security officials said Saturday, just days after a similar attack killed three servicemen, including two Americans. There was no immediate word on casualties at Camp Taji, according to the officials, who spoke on condition of […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: British solider among dead in Iraq rocket attack

British solider among dead in Iraq rocket attack 00:41

 A member of the British military has been killed alongside two Americans following a rocket attack on Taji air base in Iraq, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) has confirmed.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Three killed in attack on army base in Iraq [Video]

Three killed in attack on army base in Iraq

Three people have been killed at an army base in Iraq where British personnel are stationed. A US official confirmed on Wednesday that two of those killed at the Camp Taji base were American troops,..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:41Published
100+ U.S. troops have brain injuries from Iran attack [Video]

100+ U.S. troops have brain injuries from Iran attack

The U.S. military is preparing to report a more than 50 percent jump in the number of cases of traumatic brain injury stemming from Iran&apos;s missile attack on a base in Iraq last month, U.S...

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:45Published

Recent related news from verified sources

U.S. carrying out retaliatory strikes after deadly Iran attack: sources

The United States is carrying out retaliatory strikes in Iraq in response to a rocket attack on Wednesday that killed two U.S. troops and a British service...
Reuters Also reported by •CBC.caSeattle Times

Two U.S. servicemen and Brit killed by rocket attack in Iraq

Rockets targeted base housing coalition forces north of Baghdad. At least a dozen others were wounded.
CBS News

You Might Like


Tweets about this

jbtalkingheads

Joe RT @chigrl: #Iraq officials: Rocket attack hits base housing US troops https://t.co/ixd1P3u9z1 https://t.co/bn4eRiDDVg 25 seconds ago

lisairby56

🇺🇸Trump2020🇺🇸Text Trump to 88022🇺🇸 RT @Harley_1955: Looks like #Iran wants to keep poking the bear. Must have a death wish. Considering all that's going on right now, that… 35 seconds ago

ritchietheforky

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿Ritchietheforky🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 18+ RT @SputnikInt: #BREAKING | Iraqi military says rocket attack on Camp Taji severely injured several servicemen https://t.co/PZyGpQdozb #Sp… 45 seconds ago

Mohamed_Gomaa_

Mohamed Gomaa Iraq officials: Rocket attack hits base housing US troops https://t.co/mjR8940ecT 1 minute ago

HrSqMarwinner1

Trump 2020- KAG- Americans First❎❎❎ RT @nightingalern: Iraq officials: New rocket attack hits base housing US troops https://t.co/B5H2rDkU4Y 1 minute ago

Larlie6870

Laura RT @IngrahamAngle: Iraq officials: Rocket attack hits base housing US troops https://t.co/cyIEfTbiSA 1 minute ago

Fearless45_MAGA

Fearless45_MAGA www.Fearless-45.com #CULT45 IFBP Iraq officials: New rocket attack hits base housing US troops https://t.co/l3zntrBLxB #FoxNews 1 minute ago

The_NewArab

The New Arab #Iraq: A barrage of rockets hit the same base earlier this week, killing three coalition troops https://t.co/4KZIgYXlYK 2 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.