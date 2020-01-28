Global  

'Together we can overcome this soon': VVS Laxman, Virat Kohli urge all to take precaution amid coronavirus outbreak

'Together we can overcome this soon': VVS Laxman, Virat Kohli urge all to take precaution amid coronavirus outbreak

DNA Saturday, 14 March 2020 ()
Former Indian cricketer VVS Laxman and current skipper Virat Kohli have urged everyone to take the necessary precautions to fight the global coronavirus outbreak.
