Sherbrooke woman Édith Blais, abducted in Burkina Faso, found alive in Mali

Sherbrooke woman Édith Blais, abducted in Burkina Faso, found alive in Mali

CBC.ca Saturday, 14 March 2020 ()
A Canadian woman and her Italian travelling companion who were suspected to have been abducted in West Africa 15 months ago have been found.
