Apple closes all stores outside China for two weeks

The Age Saturday, 14 March 2020 ()
Apple is closing hundreds of its retail stores for two weeks in a bid to help reduce the spread of coronavirus.
News video: Apple Store prepares to close doors in NYC during coronavirus outbreak

Apple Store prepares to close doors in NYC during coronavirus outbreak 01:00

 Apple has said it will close most of its retail stores outside mainland China, Hong Kong and Taiwan, becoming one of the first companies to take such a drastic measure to fight the outbreak of coronavirus. This footage shows employees waiting outside an Apple Store at New York City's Westfield...

Apple Closes All Retail Stores Outside Of China [Video]

Apple Closes All Retail Stores Outside Of China

According to Business Insider, Apple will close all retail stores outside China, until March 27. On Saturday, Apple CEO Tim Cook said that their goal is to reduce the spread of coronavirus, protect..

Apple closes all stores outside China for two weeks due to coronavirus outbreak

Apple closes all stores outside China for two weeks due to coronavirus outbreakApple said today that it’s closing all stores outside China till March 27 due to the coronavirus epidemic. In a statement, the company’s CEO, Tim Cook, asked...
Top Stories: WWDC Goes Digital-Only, Huge iOS 14 Leaks, Apple Store Closures, and Mac Notebook Rumors

It was a massive week for news and rumors, led by Apple officially announcing that this year's WWDC will be a digital-only event due to the impact of the...
