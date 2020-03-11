Global  

Rocket Attack Near Baghdad Hits Base Housing U.S. Troops: Iraq Officials

TIME Saturday, 14 March 2020 ()
News video: Rocket Attack Hits Base Housing U.S. Troops in North of Baghdad Just Days After Similar Attack

Rocket Attack Hits Base Housing U.S. Troops in North of Baghdad Just Days After Similar Attack 01:08

 Over a dozen rockets hit a base housing U.S. and other coalition troops north of Baghdad, according to Iraqi security officials. This just days after an attack killed three servicemen, including two Americans. Buzz60’s Johana Restrepo has more.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Analysis: Iraq base hosting US-led coalition troops hit by rocket fire [Video]

Analysis: Iraq base hosting US-led coalition troops hit by rocket fire

Camp Taji hit for the second time this week, days after a similar attack killed two US troops and a British soldier.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 03:34Published
U.S. air strikes killed Iraqi forces: Baghdad [Video]

U.S. air strikes killed Iraqi forces: Baghdad

U.S. aircraft targeted an Iran-backed militia in Iraq that it blames for a major rocket attack a day earlier that killed two American troops and a British soldier. Iraqi authorities are decrying the..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:29Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Rockets Hit Base Housing US Troops for Second Time - Iraq Security Officials


RIA Nov.

2 Americans Among 3 People Killed In Latest Rocket Attack In Iraq

A barrage of "more than 15 small rockets impacted Iraq's Camp Taji base hosting Coalition troops," on Wednesday evening, a military official confirmed.
NPR Also reported by •ReutersBelfast TelegraphMENAFN.com

