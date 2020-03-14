Apple Temporarily Closes Retail Stores Worldwide to Fight Coronavirus

According to Business Insider, Apple will close all retail stores outside China, until March 27. On Saturday, Apple CEO Tim Cook said that their goal is to reduce the spread of coronavirus, protect their employees and customers. Cook wrote in a press release "One of those lessons is that the most...
