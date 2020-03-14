Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Apple Temporarily Closes Retail Stores Worldwide to Fight Coronavirus

Apple Temporarily Closes Retail Stores Worldwide to Fight Coronavirus

TIME Saturday, 14 March 2020 ()
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit Business - Published < > Embed
News video: Apple Closes All Retail Stores Outside Of China

Apple Closes All Retail Stores Outside Of China 00:44

 According to Business Insider, Apple will close all retail stores outside China, until March 27. On Saturday, Apple CEO Tim Cook said that their goal is to reduce the spread of coronavirus, protect their employees and customers. Cook wrote in a press release "One of those lessons is that the most...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Apple Shutters Stores Globally Amid Coronavirus Pandemic [Video]

Apple Shutters Stores Globally Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Apple has announced that all stores outside of China will close until March 27 to help battle the spread of COVID-19. The news comes after it was also announced an employee at the Third Street..

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 02:35Published
Apple Store prepares to close doors in NYC during coronavirus outbreak [Video]

Apple Store prepares to close doors in NYC during coronavirus outbreak

Apple has said it will close most of its retail stores outside mainland China, Hong Kong and Taiwan, becoming one of the first companies to take such a drastic measure to fight the outbreak of coronavi

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:59Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Apple Closes All Retail Stores Worldwide to Fight Coronavirus Spread

The only stores to remain open are those it just reopened in China.
Motley Fool Also reported by •MacRumours.comBusiness InsiderbetanewsReutersCBS News9to5MacZee NewsThe Next WebEnergy DailySBS

Top Stories: WWDC Goes Digital-Only, Huge iOS 14 Leaks, Apple Store Closures, and Mac Notebook Rumors

It was a massive week for news and rumors, led by Apple officially announcing that this year's WWDC will be a digital-only event due to the impact of the...
MacRumours.com Also reported by •betanews

Tweets about this

ItsnowLMC

alwaysUP! RT @TIME: Apple temporarily closes retail stores worldwide to fight coronavirus https://t.co/XdOeCrChy2 58 seconds ago

Christy43250353

Christy Foster RT @gholland04: Apple temporarily closes retail stores outside China in response to outbreak https://t.co/mABO3epWsz 12 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.