Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Sanders wins Northern Mariana Islands caucus, 4 delegates

Sanders wins Northern Mariana Islands caucus, 4 delegates

Seattle Times Saturday, 14 March 2020 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — Sen. Bernie Sanders won the Northern Mariana Islands Democratic presidential caucus, grabbing four of the six delegates Saturday. Former Vice President Joe Biden won the other two. This shrinks Biden’s lead to 154 delegates in The Associated Press delegate count. Saturday was the first time Sanders had a bigger delegate day than […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit News - Published < > Embed
News video: March 17th Is Sanders Last Stand

March 17th Is Sanders Last Stand 00:31

 Sen. Bernie Sanders did poorly on March 3rd, Super Tuesday. Former VP Joe Biden crushed him in several voting contests on March 10. Business Insider reports that Biden has a huge lead in delegates. Biden has 860 delegates, Sanders has 710. Candidates need 1,991 pledged delegates to win the 2020...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Sanders Vows To Stay In The Race [Video]

Sanders Vows To Stay In The Race

Bernie Sanders had another tough night at the polls. He is facing a steep path to regaining a delegate lead for the Democratic nomination. However, according to Business Insider, Sanders isn't going..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:27Published
Biden Projected Winner Of Michigan [Video]

Biden Projected Winner Of Michigan

With over one million votes counted, Joe Biden holds a 13 percent lead over Sen. Bernie Sanders in Michigan. According to Business Insider, the state had the most delegates up for grabs out of the five..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Bernie Sanders wins Northern Mariana Islands caucuses

Sen. Bernie Sanders on Saturday won the Northern Mariana Islands Democratic presidential caucuses, securing another four delegates in his uphill battle to beat...
FOXNews.com

Bernie Sanders Wins! The Northern Mariana Islands Caucuses!

Bernie Sanders Wins! The Northern Mariana Islands Caucuses!Bernie Sanders racked up another victory Saturday, pulling out an 84-48 victory over former Vice President Joe Biden in the Northern Mariana Islands caucuses....
Mediaite


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.