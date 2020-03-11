Sanders wins Northern Mariana Islands caucus, 4 delegates

WASHINGTON (AP) — Sen. Bernie Sanders won the Northern Mariana Islands Democratic presidential caucus, grabbing four of the six delegates Saturday. Former Vice President Joe Biden won the other two. This shrinks Biden’s lead to 154 delegates in The Associated Press delegate count. Saturday was the first time Sanders had a bigger delegate day than […]

