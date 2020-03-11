Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Mobile phones to get dearer as GST Council hikes tax rate to 18%

Mobile phones to get dearer as GST Council hikes tax rate to 18%

DNA Saturday, 14 March 2020 ()
The decision was taken at a meeting of GST Council chaired by Sitharaman.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

GST Council raises tax on mobile phones to 18%

The GST Council on Saturday decided to increase GST rates on mobile phones to 18% from 12% with effect from April 1, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said....
IndiaTimes Also reported by •Reuters IndiaZee News

GST on cellphones, footwear, textiles to be rationalised on March 14

The GST Council is likely to rationalise tax rates on five sectors, including mobile phones, footwear and textiles, and defer implementation of the new return...
IndiaTimes


Tweets about this

SuvarnaVeerappa

suvarna veerappa RT @dna: Mobile phones to get dearer as GST Council hikes tax rate to 18% https://t.co/tOp1RXrjD1 1 hour ago

dna

DNA Mobile phones to get dearer as GST Council hikes tax rate to 18% https://t.co/tOp1RXrjD1 2 hours ago

FCSJigarShah

CS Jigar Shah RT @SahayVineet: Mobile phones to get dearer as GST Council hike tax rate to 18% https://t.co/ORlsCCObF5 https://t.co/SRpmKnjmh9 2 hours ago

SahayVineet

Vineet Sahay Mobile phones to get dearer as GST Council hike tax rate to 18% https://t.co/ORlsCCObF5 https://t.co/SRpmKnjmh9 2 hours ago

TINMobileNews

TIN-Mobile News Feed Mobile phones could get dearer as GST Council increases tax rate on specific parts to 18% (FE Online/The Financial… https://t.co/3EyVvA9huI 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.