President Trump Says He Was Tested for Coronavirus

TIME Saturday, 14 March 2020 ()
News video: President Trump Says He’s Taken Coronavirus Test, Applauds Wall Street, Targets Fed: Watch

President Trump Says He’s Taken Coronavirus Test, Applauds Wall Street, Targets Fed: Watch 15:25

 President Trump gave Saturday coronavirus update in which he gave updates on travel plan and applauded a late Wall Street rally Friday.

All Schools Closed, Religious Festivals Cancelled In Senegal As Coronavirus Spreads [Video]

All Schools Closed, Religious Festivals Cancelled In Senegal As Coronavirus Spreads

Senegal’s president on Saturday ordered all schools and universities closed for the next three weeks. According to Reuters, Senegal President Macky Sall also cancelled religious festivals in..

This Is What The Trump Administration Is Doing To Combat Coronavirus [Video]

This Is What The Trump Administration Is Doing To Combat Coronavirus

Friday's emergency declaration releases funding for measures like drive-through test clinics and allows FEMA to step in with aid.

President Trump Says He’s Taken Coronavirus Test, Is Considering Domestic Travel Restrictions

Mr. Trump held a press conference with members of the Coronavirus Task Force, including Vice President Mike Pence, after a task force meeting led by the...
CBS 2 Also reported by •HNGN

Coronavirus: Trump declares national day of prayer in U.S.

President Trump says he has taken the coronavirus test and is expecting a result in a day or two. The post Coronavirus: Trump declares national day of prayer...
Premium Times Nigeria Also reported by •bizjournals

Tweets about this

mariabungangel

𝕓𝕦𝕟𝕘𝕒 RT @QuickTake: President Trump says he was tested for #Covid19 on March 13 after coming in contact with several infected people in the days… 18 seconds ago

bernie2020bitch

𝕓𝕖𝕣𝕟 𝕓𝕒𝕓𝕪 𝕓𝕖𝕣𝕟🏳️‍🌈🌹🇮🇪 RT @cnnbrk: Trump says he's been tested for coronavirus. Vice President Pence says travel to the US from the UK and Ireland will be restric… 19 seconds ago

_Richard_A_King

Richard King RT @jennfranconews: #WATCH: President Trump says he got tested for COVID-19 and is waiting for his results as the U.S. death toll rises to… 28 seconds ago

jocowboys87

Joanne🆘🌊🌊 RT @natureofthings7: President says he has been tested for virus, currently awaiting results Tests results will be announced by the same do… 1 minute ago

AndyAnderson30

Kim & Andy Anderson RT @NBCNews: UPDATE: President Trump says that he has now taken a coronavirus test, and expects results within a few days. https://t.co/cHF… 1 minute ago

TJSullivanLA

TJ Sullivan RT @CNNPolitics: President Trump says he was tested for the coronavirus: “I also took the test last night … and I decided I should based on… 2 minutes ago

BardiGangNavyF1

👠⚓️ BardiGangNavyGirl (Fan Acc.) 👠⚓️ RT @BreakingNews: President Trump says he has been tested for coronavirus, and he is awaiting the results of the test. 2 minutes ago

GoToRobbieBell

Robbie Bell He doesn't know if the test results takes 1 or 2 days. You the***President, you should know. America is trusting… https://t.co/7IoG2dGDG2 2 minutes ago

