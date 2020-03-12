Global  

Coronavirus travel: President Trump adds United Kingdom, Ireland to flight restrictions

USATODAY.com Saturday, 14 March 2020 ()
The broadened travel ban, which applies to foreign nationals but not US citizens, takes effect late Monday.
News video: Trump says he is considering domestic travel restriction

Trump says he is considering domestic travel restriction 00:36

 Trump also said the travel ban from Europe will be extended to the United Kingdom.

France, Spain on lockdown over coronavirus [Video]

France, Spain on lockdown over coronavirus

France and Spain will close most shops, restaurants and entertainment facilities and are encouraging people to stay home as the countries combat the coronavirus epidemic in Europe. The sweeping changes..

Coronavirus Update: President Tested For COVID-19 Exposure [Video]

Coronavirus Update: President Tested For COVID-19 Exposure

The United States extended its travel ban to Great Britain and Ireland. CBS News Michael George reports.

Travel Restrictions Spread As Coronavirus Pandemic Widens

President Trump's decision to bar visitors from Europe has been followed by new restrictions in other nations. Here's a survey of which doors are being closed to...
Coronavirus: Trump Expands Europe Travel Ban

The Trump administration says it will extend the current ban on travel from Europe to include the United Kingdom and Ireland. President Trump said he's also...
victorialrudd

VLR RT @CREWcrew: President Trump’s Europe travel ban just happens to exclude 2 countries where he has golf courses that are struggling for bus… 20 seconds ago

pbd3rd

𝔸𝕝 𝔸𝕕𝕕𝕒𝕞𝕤 January 31: President Trump declares a national health emergency and imposes a ban on travel to and from China. For… https://t.co/VoWEt6ckee 20 seconds ago

atlantalions

Atlanta Lions Club RT @shongables: 🚨🚨Coronavirus travel alert🚨🚨 President Trump considering domestic travel restrictions.... "Crowded travel settings, like a… 37 seconds ago

shongables

shon gables cbs46 🚨🚨Coronavirus travel alert🚨🚨 President Trump considering domestic travel restrictions.... "Crowded travel settings… https://t.co/yTUbyMrJek 1 minute ago

StatenVoice

Staten Island Voice 📰 RT @sa_nightingale: The Trump administration will extend its European travel ban to include the U.K. and Ireland as part of continuing effo… 1 minute ago

naepgang

Neko Natsiri RT @Reuters: President Donald Trump said he took a test for #coronavirus on Friday night and that he expects the results in ‘a day or two d… 2 minutes ago

sally_bisson

sally bisson RT @jogdial: #TrumpPlague The president inaccurately described travel restrictions he had announced, falsely blamed his predecessor for tes… 3 minutes ago

jonstank

Jonathan Stankiewicz The White House still can’t explain what’s going on with the coronavirus screening website https://t.co/kSTmDq8wYs via @Verge 3 minutes ago

