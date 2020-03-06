Global  

Seattle Dragons XFL player who tested positive for coronavirus has been quarantined

USATODAY.com Saturday, 14 March 2020 ()
An unidentified player with the XFL's Seattle Dragons tested positive for coronavirus on Friday, the league confirmed, and has been quarantined.
News video: Coronavirus Update: NBA Season Suspended After Utah Jazz Player Tests Positive

Coronavirus Update: NBA Season Suspended After Utah Jazz Player Tests Positive 00:19

 An NBA player has tested positive for coronavirus infection, prompting the league to announce it was suspending the rest of the basketball season after Wednesday night’s games. CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

XFL Seattle Dragons player tests positive for the novel coronavirus

The league said the unidentified player competed in Saturday's game against the Houston Roughnecks and that he was "asymptomatic at that time."
CenturyLink vendor tests positive for coronavirus

An employee who worked at the XFL's Seattle Dragons game Feb. 22 at CenturyLink Field has tested positive for coronavirus, King County health officials said, but...
