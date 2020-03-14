Trump says he's been tested for coronavirus after exposure

Barb Zeigler RT @Yamiche: President Trump says he has been tested for coronavirus and is now waiting for his results. 5 seconds ago

Simon Kitson @muh_thoughts Or maybe he is just saying he has been tested? https://t.co/2X1L97Gfki 7 seconds ago

Diane Xavier RT @B52Malmet: Do we believe it if he says his test is negative? https://t.co/FRfIRiXe20 8 seconds ago

Salah M Balghonaim RT @thelonevirologi: #Coronavirus Live Updates: Trump Says He’s Been Tested and Extends Travel Ban to Britain and Ireland as Outbreak Hits… 9 seconds ago

W.H. @ドル円短期トレード RT @business: President Trump says he took a test to determine whether he has coronavirus https://t.co/4WVUQFgDp8 21 seconds ago

David D M Osano RT @jilevin: Trump says he has been tested for coronavirus https://t.co/WESIjnpWRq 23 seconds ago

Dorothy RT @bluedgal: Trump was exposed to the coronavirus. He says he’s been tested. I don’t know if that’s true or not but he still needs to be q… 40 seconds ago