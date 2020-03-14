Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Trump says he's been tested for coronavirus after exposure

Trump says he's been tested for coronavirus after exposure

The Age Saturday, 14 March 2020 ()
President Donald Trump said he took a test to determine whether he has coronavirus, days after learning that he'd recently come in contact with people who were infected or are concerned they may have the virus.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Trump to get coronavirus test 'fairly soon'

Trump to get coronavirus test 'fairly soon' 00:43

 US president Donald Trump said he is likely to be tested for the coronavirus "fairly soon," as questions swirl about why the president, his top aides and his family aren't doing more to protect themselves and others against Covid-19. In the face of repeat direct and indirect exposures, Mr Trump was...

Recent related videos from verified sources

President Trump Says He’s Taken Coronavirus Test, Applauds Wall Street, Targets Fed: Watch [Video]

President Trump Says He’s Taken Coronavirus Test, Applauds Wall Street, Targets Fed: Watch

President Trump gave Saturday coronavirus update in which he gave updates on travel plan and applauded a late Wall Street rally Friday.

Credit: The Street     Duration: 15:25Published
This Is What The Trump Administration Is Doing To Combat Coronavirus [Video]

This Is What The Trump Administration Is Doing To Combat Coronavirus

Friday's emergency declaration releases funding for measures like drive-through test clinics and allows FEMA to step in with aid.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:29Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Donald Trump doesn't need coronavirus test despite exposure: doctor

A White House doctor says the US president is not required to be tested for COVID-19 despite meeting two infected Brazilian delegates at a dinner party. The...
Deutsche Welle

Donald Trump Tested for Coronavirus, But Still Shaking Hands

Donald Trump finally, if not belatedly, took a coronavirus test ... but he can't shake the habit of shaking hands. Trump took the podium Saturday in the White...
TMZ.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

FoxeyBoo51

Barb Zeigler RT @Yamiche: President Trump says he has been tested for coronavirus and is now waiting for his results. 5 seconds ago

Nailsworth1967

Simon Kitson @muh_thoughts Or maybe he is just saying he has been tested? https://t.co/2X1L97Gfki 7 seconds ago

dianexav1

Diane Xavier RT @B52Malmet: Do we believe it if he says his test is negative? https://t.co/FRfIRiXe20 8 seconds ago

smib777

Salah M Balghonaim RT @thelonevirologi: #Coronavirus Live Updates: Trump Says He’s Been Tested and Extends Travel Ban to Britain and Ireland as Outbreak Hits… 9 seconds ago

frogisthebest

W.H. @ドル円短期トレード RT @business: President Trump says he took a test to determine whether he has coronavirus https://t.co/4WVUQFgDp8 21 seconds ago

davosano

David D M Osano RT @jilevin: Trump says he has been tested for coronavirus https://t.co/WESIjnpWRq 23 seconds ago

itwasme29

Dorothy RT @bluedgal: Trump was exposed to the coronavirus. He says he’s been tested. I don’t know if that’s true or not but he still needs to be q… 40 seconds ago

NancyCastleman

☮ GivePeaceAChance✍🏼 RT @Dcl_60: If this is true they need to stay on top of him for the results. I think he’s lying. Donald Trump says he has been tested for… 58 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.