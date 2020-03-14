Trump says he's been tested for coronavirus after exposure
Saturday, 14 March 2020 () President Donald Trump said he took a test to determine whether he has coronavirus, days after learning that he'd recently come in contact with people who were infected or are concerned they may have the virus.
US president Donald Trump said he is likely to be tested for the coronavirus "fairly soon," as questions swirl about why the president, his top aides and his family aren't doing more to protect themselves and others against Covid-19. In the face of repeat direct and indirect exposures, Mr Trump was...