US travel ban extended to UK, Ireland

The Age Saturday, 14 March 2020 ()
President Donald Trump said the US will broaden its temporary travel restrictions related to the coronavirus pandemic to include the UK and Ireland, two countries left out of an earlier order.
News video: Travel Ban For Foreign Nationals Coming From Europe Begins At Midnight

Travel Ban For Foreign Nationals Coming From Europe Begins At Midnight 01:54

 The ban does not apply to U.S. citizens, their families or the United Kingdom. Kara Finnstrom reports.

Trump announces UK and Ireland ban [Video]

Trump announces UK and Ireland ban

Donald Trump confirms travel to the US from the UK and Ireland will now be restricted as part efforts to combat coronavirus in America.

Americans In Europe Are Worried And Confused By The U.S. Travel Ban [Video]

Americans In Europe Are Worried And Confused By The U.S. Travel Ban

The travel suspensions affecting most of Europe have left Americans abroad struggling to understand how and when they can come home.

Trump says he's considering new restrictions on domestic travel, will expand European travel ban to UK, Ireland

Trump says he's considering new restrictions on domestic travel, will expand European travel ban to UK, Ireland
Trump's coronavirus advice is literally the opposite of what he's doing

A surprise White House press conference Saturday offered plenty of coronavirus news: The U.S. travel ban will be extended to the UK and Ireland, domestic travel...
pareekhjain

Pareekh Jain RT @BBCWorld: “The president has made a decision to suspend all travel to the United Kingdom and Ireland” US Vice President Mike Pence ann… 18 seconds ago

stevenrmix

Steven Mix RT @NorbertElekes: BREAKING: Trump's coronavirus travel ban extended to the UK and Ireland. 20 seconds ago

chuck_tatum_20m

さわやか会社員 RT @AFP: #BREAKING Trump says travel ban to be extended to UK, Ireland https://t.co/IZmy3brvPH 42 seconds ago

TheGreek60

George The Greek Travel ban extended to United Kingdom, Ireland; further details on coronavirus testing announced https://t.co/A8Ifvh9f8i 55 seconds ago

GigiHabibi

Saucisse ソーセージ Now that US has extended the travel ban to UK and Ireland. I have the perfect excuse not to go visit my family 😆🙌🏼🙌🏼 1 minute ago

btoncel

Dimesk RT @AlArabiya_Eng: The travel ban imposed on European nations over the #coronavirus pandemic will be extended to the UK and Ireland, says V… 1 minute ago

sydni_c

Sydni RT @ajplus: Over 149K cases of coronavirus have been reported worldwide, with at least 5,700 deaths. ▪️The U.S. has extended its travel ba… 2 minutes ago

aVoice4MA6

Mulcahy for Congress🪕 RT @iskandrah: Over 149K cases of #coronavirus have been reported worldwide, with at least 5,700 deaths. ▪️The U.S. has extended its trave… 4 minutes ago

