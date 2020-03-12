Global  

XFL Seattle Dragons player tests positive for coronavirus

Seattle Times Saturday, 14 March 2020 ()
The league said the unidentified player competed in Saturday's game against the Houston Roughnecks and that he was "asymptomatic at that time."
Recent related news from verified sources

XFL Seattle Dragons player tests positive for the novel coronavirus

