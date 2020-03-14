'What's more important: money or people?': Health experts warn lockdown could last entire NRL season

Saturday, 14 March 2020 ( 5 days ago )

The coronavirus shutout is likely to last at least three months, meaning State of Origin's game one could be played in an empty stadium - if at all. 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

4 days ago < > Embed Credit: Buzz60 - Published Legal Documents You Need to Have Ready in Case Coronavirus Reaches Your Family 01:12 Most people are only preparing to potentially be self-quarantined or on lockdown. Experts recommend people also discuss what would happen if one of their family members tested positive for COVID-19 and get certain things in order. Buzz60’s Johana Restrepo has more.