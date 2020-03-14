Global  

US extends travel ban to UK and Ireland over coronavirus

FT.com Saturday, 14 March 2020 ()
Announcement comes as President Trump reveals he has been tested for virus
News video: US travel ban extended to UK and Ireland over coronavirus fears

 Mandatory credit: The White House Donald Trump has announced his coronavirus travel ban will be extended to the UK and Ireland from Monday. The US president indicated the move was in response to an increase in virus activity in the countries.

Recent related videos from verified sources

President Trump Considers Domestic Flight Restrictions & Confirms He’s Been Tested for Coronavirus [Video]

President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence said they are considering domestic travel restrictions due to the ongoing increase in confirmed coronavirus cases. Veuer’s Johana Restrepo has more.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:07Published
Trump says he is considering domestic travel restriction [Video]

Trump also said the travel ban from Europe will be extended to the United Kingdom.

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 00:35Published

US travel ban extended to UK and Ireland over coronavirus fears

US President Donald Trump had earlier imposed a travel ban on 26 European countries that came into effect on Friday night.
UK cases top 1,100 as WHO questions virus approach

Death toll nearly doubles to 21 and US extends travel ban to Britain and Ireland
Super_Barnet

Super Barnet RT @nypost: US extends travel ban to include UK, Ireland amid coronavirus pandemic https://t.co/I5JjdVjNOf https://t.co/tu68kc0poX 8 seconds ago

RansonCarissa

Carissas for Pete RT @AP: Virus update: • Spain to follow Italy into lockdown as virus cases soar • Iran death toll from virus passes 600; Syria shuts school… 25 seconds ago

WilliamsFolu

Folu Williams RT @lindaikeji: Trump extends European travel ban to include UK and IrelandÂ  https://t.co/rCbj5drc4Y https://t.co/EHXtn7d55s 53 seconds ago

sonsovox

clueless US extends travel rules to UK, Ireland, Trump discourages travel amid virus from @CNBC https://t.co/4EZbHBIkzY 1 minute ago

VinLospinuso91

Vinny Lospinuso RT @Variety: Trump Extends U.S. Coronavirus Travel Ban to U.K., Ireland https://t.co/kCONVZmfI0 2 minutes ago

moha__barakat

Mohamad Barakat RT @Reuters: Trump says he has taken #coronavirus test, extends travel ban to Britain and Ireland to try to contain pandemic https://t.co/7… 3 minutes ago

CoyoteCountryLV

102.7 Coyote Country US travel ban extends to UK, Ireland; Trump Tested for Virus https://t.co/Y9ipAH5aoz #Coronavirus #COVID19… https://t.co/Ln5x6XVbTb 3 minutes ago

MiddleEastTon

Middle-East & Pakistan Times of News US extends coronavirus travel ban to UK, Ireland starting Tuesday https://t.co/jzK0E6Uk76 4 minutes ago

