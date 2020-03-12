Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Donovan Mitchell > Utah Jazz's Donovan Mitchell in video update from coronavirus quarantine: 'I feel fine'

Utah Jazz's Donovan Mitchell in video update from coronavirus quarantine: 'I feel fine'

USATODAY.com Saturday, 14 March 2020 ()
Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell thanked fans for their support and added he is feeling "fine" while in isolation after his positive coronavirus test.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Donovan Mitchell Becomes Second NBA Player to Test Positive for Coronavirus

Donovan Mitchell Becomes Second NBA Player to Test Positive for Coronavirus 01:13

 Donovan Mitchell Becomes Second NBA Player to Test Positive for Coronavirus The Utah Jazz guard joined his teammate, Rudy Gobert, who tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday. The NBA suspended its season indefinitely after Gobert's positive test. Utah's game at Oklahoma City was canceled just...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Globe: Jazz Player Visited Encore Boston Harbor Before Testing Positive For Coronavirus [Video]

Globe: Jazz Player Visited Encore Boston Harbor Before Testing Positive For Coronavirus

Donovan Mitchell was reportedly there on March 5.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 00:24Published
LeBron James, Steph Curry and Other NBA Stars React After NBA Season Suspended [Video]

LeBron James, Steph Curry and Other NBA Stars React After NBA Season Suspended

LeBron James, Steph Curry and Other NBA Stars React After NBA Season Suspended The NBA announced on Wednesday that the remainder of the season would be suspended after Jazz center Robert Gobert tested..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:41Published

Recent related news from verified sources

AP source: Second NBA player from Utah Jazz -- Donovan Mitchell -- tests positive for coronavirus

AP source: Second NBA player from Utah Jazz -- Donovan Mitchell -- tests positive for coronavirus
FOX Sports

Mets say Donovan Mitchell Sr. negative for coronavirus

NEW YORK (AP) — Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell’s father, who works for the New York Mets, tested negative for the coronavirus. Donovan Mitchell Sr. is the...
Seattle Times


Tweets about this

MikeChristenCDH

Mike Christen Two NBA players on the Utah Jazz – Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell – tested positive for coronavirus, and the leag… https://t.co/mvBEjYWxg9 43 seconds ago

Jaysix11

papi.corona RT @OprahSide: Utah Jazz locker room when they catch Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell in the training facility https://t.co/zECgg2aVLs 2 minutes ago

iiHummy

iiHummy #coronavirus #UtahJazz @spidadmitchell Everybody on the Utah Jazz when they found out Donovan Mitchell had the coro… https://t.co/KgEnVEMGGW 6 minutes ago

BriEldridge

Brian Eldridge RT @rana_cash: Utah Jazz's Donovan Mitchell in video update from coronavirus quarantine: 'I feel fine' https://t.co/6NsiE7DvGd via @courier… 11 minutes ago

ClintBuckley247

Clint Buckley RT @247Sports: WATCH: Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell posts video to thank supporters following his testing positive for the coronavirus. h… 19 minutes ago

247Sports

247Sports WATCH: Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell posts video to thank supporters following his testing positive for the coron… https://t.co/zAKweHlouH 19 minutes ago

elementartyy

elementarty Donovan Mitchell Said He Feels 'Fine' After His Coronavirus Diagnosis - Donovan Mitchell is one of two NBA players… https://t.co/UVynx62zX6 23 minutes ago

Waltsmithh

Walt Smith RT @wojespn: A charter flight carrying members of the Utah Jazz has landed back in Salt Lake City, league sources tell ESPN. It is immediat… 23 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.