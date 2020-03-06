Global  

COVID-19 declared a notified disease

Hindu Saturday, 14 March 2020 ()
The State’s fourth testing facility has come up in Tirunelveli
News video: Disease Expert Fact-Checks Sean Hannity

Disease Expert Fact-Checks Sean Hannity 01:27

 Dr. Anthony Fauci fact-checked Fox News host Sean Hannity about the severity of the pandemic.

Places To Avoid Due To Coronavirus [Video]

Places To Avoid Due To Coronavirus

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention social distancing is one of the ways to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Q&A with Infectious Disease Specialist about Coronavirus [Video]

Q&A with Infectious Disease Specialist about Coronavirus

We sit down with Dr. Anuj Malik, an infectious disease specialist, at Ascension St. John hospital to answer questions about COVID-19 and what people should know about during this pandemic.

First Oregon COVID-19 fatality reported

Oregon has recorded its first fatality from the COVID-19 disease. The Oregon Health Authority said Saturday a 70-year-old Multnomah County resident had been...
Many Lyme Disease Cases Go Unreported: New Model Could Help Change That

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention receives reports of about 30,000 cases of Lyme disease each year. The real number, according to the agency, is...
