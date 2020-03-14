Global  

EPL season could be declared void, Reds denied title: West Ham chief

Sydney Morning Herald Saturday, 14 March 2020 ()
Karen Brady says hopes of restarting the Premier League in three weeks are "dreamland". The biggest loser of a season declared null and void would be Liverpool.
Liverpool should NOT win Premier League title as season should be declared null and void, says West Ham chief Karren Brady

West Ham co-owner Karren Brady believes Liverpool should NOT be given their first ever Premier League title as the season should be declared void following the...
talkSPORT

Coronavirus Cup: Liverpool to be awarded PL title and West Ham stay up

With top-flight football banned until April 4 at the earliest as the coronavirus bites, fair minds have been pushing their agendas. West Ham United’s...
Anorak

