Rick Pitino returning to college basketball as new Iona coach

USATODAY.com Saturday, 14 March 2020 ()
Rick Pitino, a Hall of Famer and national title-winning coach, on Saturday accepted a job as new men's basketball coach at Iona College.
News video: Best Cities For College Basketball

Best Cities For College Basketball 00:52

 Buzz60’s Elizabeth Keatinge tells us about WalletHub’s new survey ranking the best cities for college basketball fans.

Iona Gaels Coach Tim Cluess Steps Down [Video]

Iona Gaels Coach Tim Cluess Steps Down

Native New Yorker and celebrated men's basketball head coach Tim Cluess announced he was stepping down from his position with the team to focus on making a full recovery after an undisclosed health..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:41Published
Yankees Hire Female Hitting Coach [Video]

Yankees Hire Female Hitting Coach

The New York Yankees are making history a new member of their coaching staff.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:00Published

Rick Pitino returns to college basketball as Iona coach

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. (AP) — Hall of Famer Rick Pitino was named basketball coach at Iona College on Saturday. Pitino coached at Louisville from 2001-17 before...
Seattle Times

Former Louisville coach Rick Pitino planning to return to college basketball

Pitino has spent the past couple of seasons coaching Greece's premier Euroleague team
CBS Sports


