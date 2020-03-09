Rick Pitino returning to college basketball as new Iona coach
Saturday, 14 March 2020 ()
Rick Pitino, a Hall of Famer and national title-winning coach, on Saturday accepted a job as new men's basketball coach at Iona College.
