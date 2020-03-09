Rick Pitino returning to college basketball as new Iona coach

Rick Pitino, a Hall of Famer and national title-winning coach, on Saturday accepted a job as new men's basketball coach at Iona College.

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Iona Gaels Coach Tim Cluess Steps Down



Native New Yorker and celebrated men's basketball head coach Tim Cluess announced he was stepping down from his position with the team to focus on making a full recovery after an undisclosed health.. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 00:41 Published 22 hours ago Yankees Hire Female Hitting Coach



The New York Yankees are making history a new member of their coaching staff. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 01:00 Published 5 days ago

Recent related news from verified sources Rick Pitino returns to college basketball as Iona coach NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. (AP) — Hall of Famer Rick Pitino was named basketball coach at Iona College on Saturday. Pitino coached at Louisville from 2001-17 before...

Seattle Times 44 minutes ago



Former Louisville coach Rick Pitino planning to return to college basketball Pitino has spent the past couple of seasons coaching Greece's premier Euroleague team

CBS Sports 3 hours ago





Tweets about this