Rick Pitino returns to college basketball as Iona coach

Seattle Times Saturday, 14 March 2020 ()
NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. (AP) — Hall of Famer Rick Pitino was named basketball coach at Iona College on Saturday. Pitino coached at Louisville from 2001-17 before being fired in a pay-for-play scandal and had been coaching in Greece. He replaces Tim Cluess, who resigned Friday after 10 years and six NCAA Tournament appearances due to […]
 Hall of Famer Rick Pitino is returning to college basketball – and his hometown – as head coach of Iona. The 67-year-old grew up on Long Island and once coached the New York Knicks.

