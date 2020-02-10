Global  

France closes shops, restaurants, tells people to stay home

Reuters Saturday, 14 March 2020 ()
France will shut most shops, restaurants and entertainment facilities from midnight on Saturday and people should stay home as much as possible as the spread of coronavirus is accelerating, Prime Minister Edouard Philippe announced.
News video: France, Spain on lockdown over coronavirus

France, Spain on lockdown over coronavirus 01:42

 France and Spain will close most shops, restaurants and entertainment facilities and are encouraging people to stay home as the countries combat the coronavirus epidemic in Europe. The sweeping changes come as U.S. President Trump on Saturday extended a European travel ban to include Britain and...

