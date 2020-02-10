NicoleMcE2020🌠💖🛩️⭐ RT @Reuters: France will shut shops, restaurants and entertainment facilities from Sunday with its 67 million people told to stay home afte… 9 seconds ago Pasquale RT @economics: France is shutting restaurants, cafes and non-essential shops to avoid further spread of the coronavirus https://t.co/IajreO… 45 seconds ago iNews24 France closes shops, restaurants, tells people to stay home [RTR https://t.co/brFCv48rxn] 4 minutes ago King Khan RT @IndiaToday: "I have decided to close all non-essential locations, notably cafes, restaurants, cinemas, nightclubs and shops," Prime Min… 5 minutes ago Orangepekoe France closes shops, restaurants, tells people to stay home https://t.co/oCr3K64fDg 7 minutes ago Rafal Marchlewski Half of 300 people in intensive care in France are below 60 years of age #COVID19 https://t.co/gYbJASpqNr 14 minutes ago Copped News #coppednews France closes shops, restaurants, tells people to stay home https://t.co/KYLzTraVs4 19 minutes ago Jon_Clifton RT @melissacali: So coronavirus shuts down protesters fighting for their freedom in Hong Kong and coronavirus shuts down the same with the… 26 minutes ago