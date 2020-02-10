France closes shops, restaurants, tells people to stay home
Saturday, 14 March 2020 () France will shut most shops, restaurants and entertainment facilities from midnight on Saturday and people should stay home as much as possible as the spread of coronavirus is accelerating, Prime Minister Edouard Philippe announced.
France and Spain will close most shops, restaurants and entertainment facilities and are encouraging people to stay home as the countries combat the coronavirus epidemic in Europe. The sweeping changes come as U.S. President Trump on Saturday extended a European travel ban to include Britain and...
PARIS — France will shut most shops, restaurants and entertainment facilities from midnight on Saturday and people should stay home as much as possible as the... WorldNews Also reported by •Reuters •Deutsche Welle
You Might Like
Tweets about this
NicoleMcE2020🌠💖🛩️⭐ RT @Reuters: France will shut shops, restaurants and entertainment facilities from Sunday with its 67 million people told to stay home afte… 9 seconds ago
Pasquale RT @economics: France is shutting restaurants, cafes and non-essential shops to avoid further spread of the coronavirus https://t.co/IajreO… 45 seconds ago
iNews24 France closes shops, restaurants, tells people to stay home [RTR https://t.co/brFCv48rxn] 4 minutes ago
King Khan RT @IndiaToday: "I have decided to close all non-essential locations, notably cafes, restaurants, cinemas, nightclubs and shops," Prime Min… 5 minutes ago
Orangepekoe France closes shops, restaurants, tells people to stay home https://t.co/oCr3K64fDg 7 minutes ago
Rafal Marchlewski Half of 300 people in intensive care in France are below 60 years of age #COVID19 https://t.co/gYbJASpqNr 14 minutes ago
Copped News#coppednews France closes shops, restaurants, tells people to stay home https://t.co/KYLzTraVs4 19 minutes ago
Jon_Clifton RT @melissacali: So coronavirus shuts down protesters fighting for their freedom in Hong Kong and coronavirus shuts down the same with the… 26 minutes ago