Major cruise lines have suspended operations for 30 days. Here's what you need to know

USATODAY.com Saturday, 14 March 2020 ()
Cruise lines have made unprecedented steps in the wake of coronavirus to help combat its spread. Here are some questions and answers.
Royal Caribbean, NCL, Costa Cruises Suspend Operations Due To Coronavirus Pandemic [Video]

Royal Caribbean, NCL, Costa Cruises Suspend Operations Due To Coronavirus Pandemic

Royal Caribbean Cruises and Norwegian Cruise Lines are both suspending all cruises for the next 30 days. The decision comes as officials recommend people forgo taking cruises during the coronavirus..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:19Published
Broward Schools To Stay Open But All Sporting Events Canceled [Video]

Broward Schools To Stay Open But All Sporting Events Canceled

CBS4's Carey Codd explains Broward Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie rationale.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:39Published

Multiple Cruise Lines Suspend Operations Due To Coronavirus

Multiple Cruise Lines Suspend Operations Due To CoronavirusWatch VideoTwo cruise lines announced they're temporarily ceasing operations because of the coronavirus.  The first, Viking Cruises, is canceling trips from...
Newsy

Princess, Viking cruise lines halt all sailings temporarily in response to coronavirus

Two major cruise lines, Princess and Viking, have announced they are suspending their global operations temporarily due to the new coronavirus. Between them, the...
Seattle Times Also reported by •cbs4.com

voiceofthehwy

voiceofthehwy Major cruise lines have suspended operations for 30 days. Here's what you need to know https://t.co/2iG4LcD8Dy https://t.co/TDH2jNA1kq 5 minutes ago

vietnam_daily

Vietnam Daily News The #Saigon tourism sector is under immense pressure as two major cruise lines, Princess Cruises and Viking, have s… https://t.co/PD2umCNBCS 6 minutes ago

DamianTysdal

Damian Tysdal Major cruise lines have suspended operations for 30 days. Here's what you need to know - USA TODAY https://t.co/jZFZ8s9fqk #cruise #travel 23 minutes ago

azcentral

azcentral Major cruise lines have suspended operations for 30 days. Here's what you need to know https://t.co/fcXEsr1jZ1 23 minutes ago

QuangLy561

Quang Ly RT @SunSentinel: BREAKING: All major cruise lines have now suspended operations to help quell coronavirus https://t.co/dT1lv8Q5qd https://t… 2 hours ago

sand658

David Sanders RT @tokyo_jon: @realDonaldTrump Sorry but by now all of the major cruise lines have shut down. And you get zero credit for it. #Liar #Lia… 3 hours ago

scottburau

Scott Burau RT @KeyWestGwen: From the county: Major U.S. cruise lines have voluntarily suspended operations for 30 days due to coronavirus. There is a… 4 hours ago

KCGreen17

Casey Green RT @MiamiHerald: The three major cruise lines based in South Florida, all of which have canceled cruises into April in the worldwide novel… 4 hours ago

