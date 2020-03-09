Spain's opposition leader Casado says government was too slow to react on coronavirus

Health secretary Matt Hancock gives a statement in the House of Commons about Covid-19 after the WHO declared the coronavirus was now a pandemic. Mr Hancock said: “This afternoon the World Health Organisation declared coronavirus a global pandemic. I’ve spoken to the leader of the House and we...
Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn responds in the House of Commons to the Government's budget statement. Although agreeing with coronavirus measures, Mr Corbyn says that the economy is still 'fundamentally..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:04Published