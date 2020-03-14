Global  

Throbbing Gristle's Genesis P-Orridge dies aged 70

BBC News Sunday, 15 March 2020 ()
The musician, artist and provocateur had been battling leukaemia for two-and-a-half years.
👓 View full article
0
Genesis Breyer P-Orridge, Musician, Artist and Provocateur, Dies at 70

Genesis achieved cult notoriety leading the British rock bands Throbbing Gristle and Psychic TV, and later pushed the limits of gender in a surgical project to...
Genesis P-Orridge Passed Away at 70

The daughters of Genesis P-Orridge, who is known to be the leader of Throbbing Gristle, confirmed the heartbreaking news through Facebook on Saturday, March 14.
