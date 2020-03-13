Global  

Trump tests negative for coronavirus, extends travel ban to Britain, Ireland

Reuters Sunday, 15 March 2020
Donald Trump tested negative for the coronavirus, his doctor said on Saturday, as the U.S. president extended a travel ban to Britain and Ireland to try to slow the spread of a pandemic that has shut down much of the daily routine of American life.
France and Spain will close most shops, restaurants and entertainment facilities and are encouraging people to stay home as the countries combat the coronavirus epidemic in Europe.

The United States extended its travel ban to Great Britain and Ireland.

President Donald Trump has tested negative for coronavirus, the president's physician, Sean Conley, said in a statement on Saturday.
President Trump's coronavirus test came back negative, meaning he does not have the virus, according to the White House physician.
