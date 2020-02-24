Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Publix > Coronavirus cuts store hours at Publix, Kroger, H-E-B, and more. How late is your store open?

Coronavirus cuts store hours at Publix, Kroger, H-E-B, and more. How late is your store open?

USATODAY.com Saturday, 14 March 2020 ()
Retailers across the nation are trimming store hours to focus on deep cleanings and to restock shelves. Some are closing stores, too.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Published < > Embed
News video: Walmart Considering Cutting Store Hours to Combat Coronavirus

Walmart Considering Cutting Store Hours to Combat Coronavirus 00:23

 Walmart is considering cutting its store hours after one of its employees tested positive for the coronavirus. The company is also planning to ramp up its cleaning procedures to ensure shopping carts and aisles are regularly sanitized.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Some Montreal Grocery Store Shelves Are Emptying As Coronavirus Panic Spreads (VIDEO) [Video]

Some Montreal Grocery Store Shelves Are Emptying As Coronavirus Panic Spreads (VIDEO)

If you&apos;re looking for toilet paper at your local grocery store today, you might be out of luck. Because coronavirus panic continues to spread across Montreal, store shelves stand empty as the..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:27Published
50 People Name The Most Popular Grocery Store In Their State [Video]

50 People Name The Most Popular Grocery Store In Their State

We asked 50 people, one from each state, to name the most popular grocery store where they're from. Are you a Kroger-goer? A Publix lover? A Wegmans woman? Have a look and see if you agree on this..

Credit: Conde Nast Traveler     Duration: 03:23Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Walmart cuts hours at 24-hour stores and other locations nationwide starting Sunday due to coronavirus

The spread of the coronavirus is leading Walmart to cut store hours at locations nationwide include Neighborhood Market stores.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •bizjournals

Kroger cuts store hours in Cincinnati, other markets

Kroger Co. is cutting store hours in Cincinnati and several other markets as part of its response to the coronavirus outbreak. Kroger is cutting hours at all of...
bizjournals


Tweets about this

Dogmommaz3

Nancy Stinson Walmart cuts hours at 24-hour stores and other locations nationwide starting Sunday due to coronavirus https://t.co/bZsG53FoSW via @USATODAY 8 seconds ago

voiceofthehwy

voiceofthehwy Coronavirus cuts store hours at Walmart, Publix, Kroger, H-E-B, and more. How late is your store open?… https://t.co/RKu0uFyKhu 11 seconds ago

cherlk_

Cherlk RT @Joy__Hart: Walmart cuts hours at 24-hour stores and other locations nationwide starting Sunday due to coronavirus https://t.co/6L3fUzVt… 27 seconds ago

SuptNelson

Andrew Nelson Walmart cuts hours at 24-hour stores and other locations nationwide starting Sunday due to coronavirus https://t.co/nEuVVCc1gw via @usatoday 42 seconds ago

ninjabaseballs

NinjaBaseballBatMan RT @howroute: Walmart cuts hours at 24-hour stores and other locations nationwide starting Sunday due to #coronavirus https://t.co/dsXZljBh… 48 seconds ago

ALANDexter2020

Love Humanity Stop Those That Don't RT @EdCleary1: Walmart cuts hours at 24-hour stores and other locations nationwide starting Sunday due to coronavirus https://t.co/YVf8cChl… 2 minutes ago

dhernandezpr

Diana Walmart cuts hours at 24-hour stores and other locations nationwide starting Sunday due to coronavirus https://t.co/XXAv0r4t57 via @USATODAY 2 minutes ago

elpasotimes

El Paso Times Walmart cuts hours at 24-hour stores and other locations nationwide starting Sunday due to coronavirus https://t.co/kVODS15VHI 2 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.