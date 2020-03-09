Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > WA coronavirus LIVE: Urgent calls to close WA schools after three new confirmed cases

WA coronavirus LIVE: Urgent calls to close WA schools after three new confirmed cases

The Age Sunday, 15 March 2020 ()
Sporting clubs, arts organisations and some of Perth's favourite event organisers are scrambling to alter plans amid a national response to the coronavirus outbreak. Tune in here to find out the latest on how the pandemic is affecting Western Australia.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WTHI - Published < > Embed
News video: Coronavirus cases rise by 3 to 15 in Indiana

Coronavirus cases rise by 3 to 15 in Indiana

 Three new cases of coronavirus emerged in Indiana, raising the number in the state to 15, officials said Saturday.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus Update: Long Island Soon To Deal With Closed Schools, Working Parents [Video]

Coronavirus Update: Long Island Soon To Deal With Closed Schools, Working Parents

There are now 90 confirmed coronavirus cases in Nassau County where public and private schools will soon close amid the COVID-19 responses. CBS2's Dave Carlin reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:21Published
New Jersey To Close All Schools Monday, Considering Curfew [Video]

New Jersey To Close All Schools Monday, Considering Curfew

The state now has 98 cases, Murphy says.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 00:35Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus: Three new cases in Republic as NI schools undergo 'enhanced clean'

Three new cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed in the Republic of Ireland, it has been revealed.
Belfast Telegraph Also reported by •bizjournalsSBScbs4.com

Florida’s coronavirus tally increases; First Coast resident among newly infected

The Florida Department of Health late Tuesday announced eight new positive cases of the novel coronavirus, including one the First Coast, with seven of the cases...
bizjournals

You Might Like


Tweets about this

SandyPa23899070

SandyPandy WA coronavirus LIVE: Premier warns people who don't self-isolate could be forcefully quarantined https://t.co/Vw3CgEimap via @watoday 15 hours ago

VocEdAustralia

VocEdAustralia GoogleAusEd:WA coronavirus LIVE: Premier warns people who don't self-isolate could be forcefully quarantined - WAto… https://t.co/yXByuzTlSf 15 hours ago

IMPraveenDalal

Praveen Dalal WA #coronavirus LIVE: Premier warns people who don't self-isolate could be forcefully quarantined https://t.co/qc3tVcUar5. 16 hours ago

COVID_Australia

COVID19 Australia Premier Mark McGowan has confirmed another #COVID-19 case in Western Australia. A woman in her 60s who travelled o… https://t.co/abO3yMPwPX 17 hours ago

kateloh

Kate Hedley RT @HanBarry93: Lots of reporting on the fly this morning, keep up to date with the WA coronavirus situation here: https://t.co/Ti2O26f1yM 18 hours ago

HanBarry93

Hannah Lots of reporting on the fly this morning, keep up to date with the WA coronavirus situation here: https://t.co/Ti2O26f1yM 18 hours ago

TrendardNews

Trendard Global Trending News Health and Medical news: WA coronavirus LIVE: Urgent calls to close WA schools after three new confirmed cases… https://t.co/x15Fl5GWet 19 hours ago

Chigusa318

Chigusa.N RT @WAtoday: #LIVE Tune in here to find out the latest on how the pandemic is affecting West Australians. Our real-time coronavirus coverag… 21 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.