Trump tests negative for coronavirus - White House doctor

BBC News Sunday, 15 March 2020 ()
The US president decided to be tested a week after meeting a Brazilian official who has the virus.
News video: Trump Came In Contact With 2 People With Coronavirus

Trump Came In Contact With 2 People With Coronavirus 00:44

 Reuters reports that President Donald Trump has now come in contact with two people that have tested positive for coronavirus. Last weekend Trump dined with a group that included Fabio Wajngarten. He is Brazil’s communications secretary, who later tested positive for coronavirus. But Dr Sean P....

US travel ban extended to UK and Ireland over coronavirus fears [Video]

US travel ban extended to UK and Ireland over coronavirus fears

Mandatory credit: The White House Donald Trump has announced his coronavirus travel ban will be extended to the UK and Ireland from Monday. The US president indicated the move was in response to an..

Coronavirus tests will be 'free': Trump [Video]

Coronavirus tests will be 'free': Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday at the White House press briefing room said that that the coronavirus aid package passed by the U.S. House Chamber early Saturday would provide free testing for..

Trump tests negative for coronavirus: White House doctor statement

President Donald Trump has tested negative for coronavirus, the president's physician, Sean Conley, said in a statement on Saturday.
Trump tests negative for coronavirus

President Donald Trump has tested negative for the new coronavirus, according to the president's personal physician. The White House released the test results...
CLLardner

Christine Lardner RT @DrVanHelsingPhD: Truth is, I don’t believe this. It may be true, it may not, but I don’t believe this. Why? I’m not even convinced he w… 2 seconds ago

readyletsgo27

Readyletsgo27⭐️⭐️⭐️ 🇺🇸🇨🇦👁 RT @up_weekly: Thanks to YOUR prayers👊, Trump’s test comes back NEGATIVE😲! Who prays a hedge of safety around Trump daily🙋‍♂️? If you don’t… 2 seconds ago

CoronavirusCom

CORONAVIRUS-MASK.COM Trump tests negative for the coronavirus https://t.co/cCsYikKAth via @nbcnews 2 seconds ago

gyesay

Gye_SAY RT @SkyNews: Coronavirus: Donald Trump tests negative for COVID-19 after meeting with infected Brazilian official https://t.co/Hnf5faGGUv 3 seconds ago

missy_hood

Dr. Melissa Hood BREAKING: President Trump Tests Negative For Coronavirus https://t.co/uTA3iuMxSV via @gatewaypundit 5 seconds ago

debclay5153

Debra B. Clayton RT @jsolomonReports: Breaking: Trump tests negative for coronavirus. https://t.co/scNLU7e2mW 5 seconds ago

vito19695032

Marcquis A. Anderson RT @carrieksada: I know you’re sad you Leftwing losers. But don’t worry. Papa Trump will be around to comfort you 4 #FourMoreYears. #Tru… 7 seconds ago

Mar4351219

M🌪MAGA🇺🇸WWG1WGA🌪Q RT @GrrrGraphics: BREAKING: President Trump Tests Negative For Coronavirus #MakeAmericaWellAgain https://t.co/ZEYW71sujm https://t.co/7q… 7 seconds ago

