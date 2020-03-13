Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Spain goes under lockdown to fight coronavirus

Spain goes under lockdown to fight coronavirus

Reuters India Sunday, 15 March 2020 ()
Spain put its 47 million inhabitants under partial lockdown on Saturday as part of a 15-day state of emergency to combat the coronavirus epidemic in Europe's second worst-affected country by the disease after Italy.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate - Published < > Embed
News video: Coronavirus: Life inside China's lockdown

Coronavirus: Life inside China's lockdown 10:45

 Two filmmakers record life inside the epicentre of the Coronavirus outbreak in China

Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus: Satellite data shows Italy's pollution plummet amid COVID-19 lockdown [Video]

Coronavirus: Satellite data shows Italy's pollution plummet amid COVID-19 lockdown

Nitrogen dioxide emissions have declined in northern Italy since its coronavirus lockdown, data shows. View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)     Duration: 00:20Published
Coronavirus: What's it like travelling through Italy amid the COVID-19 lockdown? [Video]

Coronavirus: What's it like travelling through Italy amid the COVID-19 lockdown?

Coronavirus: What's it like travelling through Italy amid the COVID-19 lockdown?

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 02:19Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Spanish Prime Minister Sanchez confirms Spain to be put on lockdown over coronavirus

Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez confirmed a 15-day nationwide lockdown on Saturday as part of state of emergency measures to control the spread of the...
Reuters Also reported by •CBS NewsDeutsche WelleThe VergeReuters IndiaSeattle Times

Spain Under Nationwide Lockdown As Coronavirus Prompts ‘Drastic’ Measures

Spain is imposing a nationwide lockdown in a bid to tackle the coronavirus, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has confirmed. It prevents citizens from leaving their...
Eurasia Review Also reported by •ReutersDeutsche WelleThe VergeSeattle Times

You Might Like


Tweets about this

IrisFoxNYCGrand

NYC GRANDMA RT @love4thegameAK: Spain Goes Under Lockdown to Fight Coronavirus; PM's Wife Tests Positive https://t.co/5zgkWyaZYg https://t.co/Ik7SCH… 27 seconds ago

ali_vikki

Engr.vikki ali 🇵🇰🇹🇷🇮🇷🇨🇳🇸🇾🇷🇺🇱🇧🇯🇴 RT @WarsontheBrink: BREAKING: CONFIRMED: Spain Put under Nationwide Lockdown due to the #Coronavirus Outbreak Another Country in Europe… 8 minutes ago

Nepal_News_En

Nepal News English THT: Spain goes under lockdown to fight coronavirus - https://t.co/82JKWzqbEM 9 minutes ago

thehimalayan

The Himalayan Times Spain put its 47 million inhabitants under partial lockdown on Saturday as part of a 15-day state of emergency to c… https://t.co/O7YFWDxysv 13 minutes ago

Porpa74753029

Porpa Spain goes under lockdown to fight coronavirus | Article [AMP] | Reuters https://t.co/M8Xhv8nH0l 13 minutes ago

JrmChenu

Jerome Chenu Spain goes under lockdown to fight coronavirus as PM's wife tests positive https://t.co/jbI99aulQF 16 minutes ago

anniescchew

annie RT @georgebkk: Spain goes under lockdown to fight coronavirus - https://t.co/BcsSJxFnc5 #spain #coronavirus #covid19 https://t.co/PlylRh4M… 23 minutes ago

sachinkolkar4

sachin kumar Spain goes under lockdown to fight coronavirus https://t.co/xiqyyHnFuO 23 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.