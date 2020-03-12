Global  

Third NBA player tests positive for coronavirus

The Age Sunday, 15 March 2020 ()
Detroit forward Christian Wood tests positive, a week after the Pistons played against Utah and Rudy Gobert.
News video: NBA Halts Season After Player Tests Positive for Coronavirus, Braces for Economic Loss

NBA Halts Season After Player Tests Positive for Coronavirus, Braces for Economic Loss 02:44

 The NBA suspended its season indefinitely after a Utah Jazz player tested positive for the coronavirus on Wednesday. "Once you had a player that tested positive, they decided it was too risky," Kate Delaney, author and host of NBC Sports Radio, told Cheddar.

Report: Pistons’ Christian Wood Third NBA Player Positive For Coronavirus

Christian Wood of the Detroit Pistons has tested positive for coronavirus, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. Wood is not reportedly showing symptoms.
