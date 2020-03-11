Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Beijing > Chinese mainland reports 16 newly imported COVID-19 cases

Chinese mainland reports 16 newly imported COVID-19 cases

WorldNews Sunday, 15 March 2020 ()
Chinese mainland reports 16 newly imported COVID-19 casesBEIJING, March 15 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland reported 16 newly imported cases of the...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus: The hidden impact [Video]

Coronavirus: The hidden impact

Globally, more than 82,000 people in more than 50 countries are now infected with the coronavirus. Close to 2,800 have died, mostly in China’s central Hubei province. While countries battle to..

Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate     Duration: 09:00Published
Xi Jinping goes on choreographed "visit" to Wuhan [Video]

Xi Jinping goes on choreographed "visit" to Wuhan

WUHAN, CHINA — With cases of the Co-Sniffles-19 supposedly declining in fantastic China, Chinese dictator Xi Jinping has pumped the propaganda machine into overdrive. In a highly choreographed visit..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:36Published

Tweets about this

unbnewsroom

UNB - United News of Bangladesh #Chinese mainland reports 16 newly imported #COVID-19 cases https://t.co/JGO8AxpG2x 1 hour ago

ApiWenuwen

Truth First - Lanka 20 new cases of #COVID19 reported on #Chinese mainland Chinese health authority said Sunday it received reports of… https://t.co/Nv2O3fBGKp 5 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.