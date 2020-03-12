Spain Goes Under Lockdown to Fight Coronavirus; PM’s Wife Tests Positive

Sunday, 15 March 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Spain will put its 47 million inhabitants under partial lockdown as part of a 15-day Spain will put its 47 million inhabitants under partial lockdown as part of a 15-day state of emergency to combat the coronavirus epidemic , Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Saturday in a live address to the nation. All Spaniards will have to stay home except to buy food, medicines, go to the hospital or to work, or for other emergencies, with some limits on the freedom of movement starting... 👓 View full article

