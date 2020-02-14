Global  

Jet2 planes turn around in mid-air as firm cancels Spain flights

WorldNews Sunday, 15 March 2020 ()
Jet2 planes turn around in mid-air as firm cancels Spain flightsJet2 planes heading to Spain turned back in mid-air on Saturday as the airline cancelled all flights to the country because of the Covid-19 pandemic. The decision follows a sharp increase in infections in Spain and a rise in the death toll to 120. The government has declared a two-week state of emergency and placed 60,000 people in four towns under mandatory...
Jet2 cancels all flights to mainland Spain and Balearic and Canary Islands

Jet2 planes from the UK to Spain turned back in mid-air as the airline announced it was cancelling all flights to the country amid the coronavirus outbreak.
Belfast Telegraph

