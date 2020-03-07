Burkina Faso reports 4 new cases of COVID-19

Abayomi Shogunle Will warmer weather slow the spread of the novel #CoronaVirus? ☀️🌞 Total cases in Sub-Saharan Africa S.A: 17 Senega… https://t.co/3ljxZerpam 1 day ago

Medical News Today Yesterday's report from @WHO showed that the number of #COVID19 deaths outside of China has now risen to more than… https://t.co/5s81WrjXw5 3 days ago

Ernst Nordholt Burkina Faso reports first coronavirus cases - https://t.co/amveGkDf1a #GoogleAlerts 3 days ago

#TOTMedics RT @HansOlomi: #CoronaVirusUpdate (11.03.2020) Confirmed Cases @WHOAFRO Algeria - 20 South Africa - 7 Senegal - 4 Burkina Faso - 2 Cameroon… 3 days ago

Dr Olo #CoronaVirusUpdate (11.03.2020) Confirmed Cases @WHOAFRO Algeria - 20 South Africa - 7 Senegal - 4 Burkina Faso - 2… https://t.co/3rnoVlTHCe 3 days ago

CongoBot RT @CEVAXIN_PTY: Situation report coronavirus #COVID19 ➡️@WHO have made the assessment that COVID-19 can be characterized as a #pandemic ➡️… 3 days ago

CEVAXIN Situation report coronavirus #COVID19 ➡️@WHO have made the assessment that COVID-19 can be characterized as a… https://t.co/Ag9olEUMfd 3 days ago