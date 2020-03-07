Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Burkina Faso > Burkina Faso reports 4 new cases of COVID-19

Burkina Faso reports 4 new cases of COVID-19

WorldNews Sunday, 15 March 2020 ()
Burkina Faso reports 4 new cases of COVID-19OUAGADOUGOU, March 14 (Xinhua) -- Four new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Burkina Faso, bringing the...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: 41 Action News - Published < > Embed
News video: Johnson County: 3 new cases of coronavirus identified

Johnson County: 3 new cases of coronavirus identified 01:46

 Johnson County has three new "presumptive positive" cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases in the county and in Kansas to four, health officials announced Thursday.

Recent related videos from verified sources

COVID-19 Cases Rise To 69 In New Jersey [Video]

COVID-19 Cases Rise To 69 In New Jersey

Most of the cases are in North Jersey.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 00:15Published
Coronavirus Update: New Jersey Up To 69 Confirmed Cases [Video]

Coronavirus Update: New Jersey Up To 69 Confirmed Cases

Health officials have announced 19 new coronavirus cases. Total cases statewide are now at 69, including a second confirmed case in Jersey City. CBS2's Maurice DuBois reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:23Published

Recent related news from verified sources

COVID-19: 4 new cases found in Oregon, one in Clark County, Wash.

Four more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Oregon, health officials announced Saturday, bringing the state's total to seven. The new cases are in...
bizjournals Also reported by •Seattle TimesNew Zealand HeraldCTV NewsMENAFN.com

Five new coronavirus cases in Wake County linked to Biogen meeting in Boston

Five new cases of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, in Wake County are being linked to a Biogen conference held last month in Boston. All of the confirmed...
bizjournals Also reported by •Seattle TimesReutersMENAFN.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

YomiShogunle

Abayomi Shogunle Will warmer weather slow the spread of the novel #CoronaVirus? ☀️🌞 Total cases in Sub-Saharan Africa S.A: 17 Senega… https://t.co/3ljxZerpam 1 day ago

mnt

Medical News Today Yesterday's report from @WHO showed that the number of #COVID19 deaths outside of China has now risen to more than… https://t.co/5s81WrjXw5 3 days ago

ErnstNordholt

Ernst Nordholt Burkina Faso reports first coronavirus cases - https://t.co/amveGkDf1a #GoogleAlerts 3 days ago

TOTMedics2020

#TOTMedics RT @HansOlomi: #CoronaVirusUpdate (11.03.2020) Confirmed Cases @WHOAFRO Algeria - 20 South Africa - 7 Senegal - 4 Burkina Faso - 2 Cameroon… 3 days ago

HansOlomi

Dr Olo #CoronaVirusUpdate (11.03.2020) Confirmed Cases @WHOAFRO Algeria - 20 South Africa - 7 Senegal - 4 Burkina Faso - 2… https://t.co/3rnoVlTHCe 3 days ago

BotCongo

CongoBot RT @CEVAXIN_PTY: Situation report coronavirus #COVID19 ➡️@WHO have made the assessment that COVID-19 can be characterized as a #pandemic ➡️… 3 days ago

CEVAXIN_PTY

CEVAXIN Situation report coronavirus #COVID19 ➡️@WHO have made the assessment that COVID-19 can be characterized as a… https://t.co/Ag9olEUMfd 3 days ago

BIOTECH888

Biotech-Catalyst RT @syinvesting: #COVID19 - 03/11/20 - WHO Situation Report #51 includes 118,326 confirmed cases worldwide (+4,627) and 4,292 deaths (+280)… 3 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.