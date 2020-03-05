UK quarantines elderly as over-70s told: stay at home
Saturday, 14 March 2020 () People over 70 will be instructed by the government to stay in strict isolation at home or in care homes for four months, under a 'wartime-style' mobilisation effort by the government likely to be enforced within the next 20 days. It is part of a series of measures being prepared by the prime minister, health secretary, chief medical officer and chief scientific adviser to prevent the health service from 'falling over' and to save lives as coronavirus, Covid-19,...
A plane carrying 142 Brit passengers from a coronavirus-stricken cruise ship landed at Birmingham Airport tonight (Wed) surrounded by ambulances.The holidaymakers were flown home from the Grand Princess with the majority being asked to self-isolate at home.The ship had been stranded off the coast in...
VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Canadian officials on Saturday declared an outbreak of the new coronavirus at a long-term care home in North Vancouver after... SeattlePI.com Also reported by •Newsday •Denver Post •Reuters
Two staff members at an Auckland rest home have been isolated after a resident was tested for coronavirus - results for which came back negative. Despite two... New Zealand Herald Also reported by •Reuters
